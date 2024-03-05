UN refugee agency says Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel experienced “ordeal”

Many Palestinian prisoners released by Israel have returned “shocked” In the Gaza Strip after suffering “A Trial”, was announced as the head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA) on Monday 4 March. Philippe Lazzarini also confirmed that there is an internal report from the agency, which has not been made public. “Freed hundreds of prisoners” Through Israel, through the Kerem Shalom crossing point. The agency earlier in the day accused Israeli authorities of committing the acts “Torture, ill-treatment, abuse and sexual exploitation” Some of its employees have been arrested in the Gaza Strip since October 7. Follow our live stream.

The Israeli army has denied UNRWA’s allegations. In a press release, the Army condemned “Blanket and baseless allegations of sexual abuse of detainees at Israeli Armed Forces facilities”.. She has also accused UNRWA of using “Over 450 terrorists” of the Islamist movement Hamas and other organizations in the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the day, Israel’s foreign minister called its ambassador to the United Nations to denounce his X account. “silence” By UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on alleged sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7 attacks.

Kamala Harris expresses ‘deep concern’ for Gaza. US Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement released by the White House “Israel Urged to Take Action” To increase the access of aid to the region threatened by drought.

Negotiations on a ceasefire are ongoing. Discussions resumed in Cairo (Egypt) for the third consecutive day. Egyptian, American and Qatari mediators are trying to reach a settlement before the start of Ramadan. “I will not stop pushing for an agreement guaranteeing the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas”Joe Biden said in a tweet published overnight.