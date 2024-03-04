The Blues and Antoine Dupont reached the finals of the Los Angeles tournament

Defeating Ireland (26-24) in the semifinals, the French 7s team won its ticket to the finals of the tournament in California, where it will meet Great Britain, which it defeated in the hen.

The Blues did it: they beat Ireland (26-24), ranked second in the world, in the semifinals of the Los Angeles tournament this Sunday. A tense and indecisive match but the Tricolors were masters of their nerves and their rugby. Jerome Derrett’s players were exemplary in defense against numerous green attacks.

This half was particularly tight and intense. France conceded a penetration attempt but responded immediately with three tries, the first by Antoine Dupont. The Irish never gave up, scoring three more tries. But, on the last one, which would have cost them extra time, the Greens missed the conversion in stoppage time. Sealed the victory for France 7.

The French will be aiming for their first title this season on the world circuit tonight (3:23 am French time). They will be up against Great Britain, who they defeated in the group stage and who beat Spain (10-7). After finishing third at the Vancouver tournament last week, the Blues confirmed their boost ahead of the Paris Olympics with the arrival of Antoine Dupont, who has been fully successful in his role. ©gration. If successful, it will be only the second victory for “France 7” on the world circuit. Promising before the Olympics.