OM confronts his former coach

9:07

The winner of Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympique de Marseille qualified for the Round of 16 of the Europa League while Lille will play in the Conference League.

The last representatives of Ligue 1 in these two competitions, Fokkens and Mastiffs could face prestigious opponents during the draw.

Worst draw for OM: Liverpool

Best draw for OM: Slavia Prague

Worst draw for Lille: Ajax

Best draw for Lille: Maccabi Haifa (on neutral ground)