OM confronts his former coach
“A very depleted team that has lost its magic”
“It is a good draw for Olympique de Marseille, analyzes Spanish football expert Fred Hermel for RMC Sport. It is a poster within the reach of OM. Villarreal today, it is at the bottom of the Spanish championship. When you look at the players, it is. Great European team. There is experience, technology. But we think we are at the end of the line. At the end of a cycle. We think the peace of the past is no longer there. They went to Marcelino to find this stability that was no longer there. A “There is a team that has ensured its existence in the Spanish first division, but last week’s draw shows that it is a very depleted team that has lost the magic.”
While awaiting reactions from Villarreal and OM
Don’t forget the Conference League draw, it will be at 1pm.
What a twist of fate
Marcelino, who resigned from OM in September, will therefore return to the Velodrome to take charge of struggling Villarreal in La Liga. Besides the Marcelino story, an interesting draw for OM against a team with major defensive gaps.
Om’s turn!
OM-VILLARREAL! Shock against Marcelino!
Draw
Sparta Prague – Liverpool,
The scarecrow has already fallen!
Let’s go for the draw!
We will know the match schedule at the end of the afternoon
Draw will start soon.
The final will be in Dublin, so John O’Shea will draw
Better choice than Roy Keane to protect everyone.
So Marseille could fall back on Brighton
This is the main lesson of the study of rules. And that wouldn’t be the worst draw.
And we go to Nyon for a live concert.
We begin with the introduction of the qualifiers, but you are aware of this from last night.
We remind you of the draw rules
So in the play-offs the winning teams will face the teams who finished first in their Europa League group. The rules are simple: two countries from the same country cannot compete. Beragsites like Marseille will play the first leg at home.
Worst and best draws for OM and Lille
The winner of Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympique de Marseille qualified for the Round of 16 of the Europa League while Lille will play in the Conference League.
The last representatives of Ligue 1 in these two competitions, Fokkens and Mastiffs could face prestigious opponents during the draw.
Worst draw for OM: Liverpool
Best draw for OM: Slavia Prague
Worst draw for Lille: Ajax
Best draw for Lille: Maccabi Haifa (on neutral ground)
Hats for the draw
In the Europa League, like the Conference League, UEFA has divided it into two caps. The teams finishing first in their group are seeded while the play-off winners are not. Also note that clubs from the same country cannot compete.
Seeds: Atalanta Bergamo, Brighton, Leverkusen, Liverpool, Rangers, Slavia Prague, Villarreal, West Ham (ENG).
Non-series heads: AC Milan, Benfica, Friborg, Marseille, Qarabag, AS Roma, Sparta Prague, Sporting.
Seeds: Aston Villa, Club Brugge, Fenerbahçe, Fiorentina, LOSC Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, PAOK, Viktoria Plzen.
Non-seeded: Ajax, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Molde, Olympiacos, Servette FC, Sturm Graz, Union Saint-Gilloise.
Hello everyone,
From 12 noon, UEFA will hold the draw for the Europa League Round of 16 this Friday in Nyon, Switzerland. An event that OM supporters will not want to miss as it concerns their beloved club after a great qualification against Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1, 5-3 on aggregate).
In the process, it will be the conference league’s turn to unveil the posters for the eighth, starting at 1 p.m. Here again, all French hopes rested on Lille.
The meeting to be followed on television on RMC Sport or in this live commentary.