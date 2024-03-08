Eight changes to the starting team, Gregory Alldritt back… Find out the formation of the French XV against Wales

The Blues will experience a new hinge and a new pair of centers at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium against the Welsh on Sunday, but they will be able to rely on their captain.

The change is now. The French XV announced, Friday March 8, the team that will face Wales this Sunday, with no less than eight changes compared to the draw against Italy (13-13). After three difficult first matches, Fabian Galthy opted to start scrum-half Nolan Le Guerrec (Racing 92), second-row Emmanuel Mefau (Toulouse), center Nicolas Deporte (Bordeaux-Beagles) and full-back Leo Bare (Stade Française). Which will be his first stint with the Blues. For the latter three, this match will also be their first against the French team.

Thomas Ramos, who has been starting at full-back since the start of the tournament, will start the match from the start following the withdrawal of Mathieu Jalibert, who suffered a knee injury against Italy. At the hooker position, Julien Marchand regained his starting position, handed over Peto Mauvaka from the beginning of the competition.

Alldrit and Flement return

Injured against Scotland and absent against Italy, Rochelle’s Gregory Alldritt starts in the third midfield position. After being sidelined since early January, Thibaut Flement also returns to the second row alongside Emmanuel Mefou.

On the bench, Maxime Luku gets the role of finisher in the scrum, as does Paul Boudehent, the starter against Italy to make up for Aldritt’s absence. For his part, La Rochelle pillar Georges-Henri Colombe has the opportunity to experience his first appearance in the French team.

Formation of the XV of France: Barré – Penaud, Fickou, Depoortere, Bielle-Biarrey – (o) Ramos, (m) Le Garrec – Ollivon, (cap) Alldritt, Cros – Meafou, Flament – Atonio, Marchand, Baille.

On the bench: Mauvaka, S. Taofifenua, Colombe, R. Taofifenua, Roumat, Boudehent, Lucu, Moefana.