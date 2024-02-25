The best of the red carpet with Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie…

The 77th edition of the British Academy Film Awards takes place this Sunday, February 18 in London. From late afternoon, stars began to flock to the red carpet of the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Fans and photographers were treated to a veritable parade of actors, directors, models…

Surprisingly, Cillian Murphy answered, because the film “Oppenheimer” was nominated thirteen times this year. Also traveling from the United States was his partner Robert Downey Jr., who is nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award.

Another actor to defend a must-see film at the BAFTAs this year: Bradley Cooper, nominated for “Maestro”. American Happily reunited with her co-star Carey Mulligan in this biopic dedicated to composer Leonard Bernstein, which was also nominated for Best Actress.

Prince William is well and truly present

The latter thus finds herself in competition with her friend Margot Robbie, nominated for “Barbie”. The Australian actress was able to count on the support of her husband, English actor and producer Tom Ackerley, on Sunday evening. Another actress who distinguished herself on the red carpet, Emily Blunt is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in “Oppenheimer.” For the occasion, the actress wore jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Cate Blanchett, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa (also in Tiffany & Co.), Rosamond Pike… all dressed to the nines on Sunday evening to attend the Moni ceremony. In this way he was able to meet Prince William, who has been president of BAFTA for more than ten years, unfortunately came alone, his wife Kate Middleton is still well.