James Dighty: The Quebec dancer has been involved with Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna

After dancing with Rihanna in India earlier this month, Quebecer James Dhaiti will join Kendrick Lamar on stage Friday evening as part of the Tecate Pal Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico.

“It has always been my dream to travel all over the world to dance. I think I can say it came true,” breathes the 27-year-old dancer.

Originally from Laval, James Dighty moved to Los Angeles about two years ago hoping to make his dream come true. Since then, the Quebecer has danced with big names on the international music scene; In addition to Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar, he has participated in various performances by artists such as Carol G and Blackpink.



Quebec dancer James Dighty.



Photo provided by James Dighty



“I’m honored”

He was also part of a set with Rihanna earlier this month for a concert in India. Although it was a private event – ​​organized as part of the wedding of the son of a wealthy local businessman – the show is widely considered to be the Barbadian-born singer’s comeback; It has been almost eight years since the interpreter of No diamond Did not take the stage for the full concert.

“I have always been a huge fan of Rihanna. I grew up watching his music videos on MusicPlus! But when I moved to Los Angeles, I never thought I would ever be able to dance with him; I didn’t believe he would do the concert again. I was honored to be with her for her comeback,” says James Dhity.

This was the second collaboration between the Quebecer and the international star, with the two artists sharing the Super Bowl stage last year, during the halftime show.



Quebec dancer James Dighty was part of a group with Rihanna during the Super Bowl halftime concert in 2023.



Photo AFP



Kendrick Lamar ‘Down to Earth’

On Friday evening, it’s at the Tecate Pal Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico, that James Dighty will perform with Kendrick Lamar as part of a group of seven dancers.

The Quebecer joins the Californian rapper’s entourage in 2022 for a world tour The Big Steppers Tour. Since last summer, James has accompanied Kendrick Lamar on the road at various festivals, including Dighty Oshega. And as the months passed, he learned more about the man behind the public persona.

“Kendrick Lamar is a very human person, still down to earth with all the success he’s had,” he asserts.

More than 125,000 people are expected at the Tecate Pa’l Norte festival, an event that also features headliners such as Louis Tomlinson, Blink-182, Imagine Dragons and Thirty Seconds to Mars.