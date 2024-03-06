Deva Cassel, Rosalia, Natalie Portman… front row of Dior fashion show under the Tuileries sun

During his autumn-winter 2024-2025 fashion show presented in the Tuileries, Dior invited an audience of stars to the house. Ambassador Natalie Portman or actress Elizabeth Debicki from the series Mught were there

Her curly hair blowing in the wind, her bare left shoulder, her mother Monica Bellucci’s features… When she arrived at the Tuileries, Deva Castle left no one indifferent. She wasn’t the only one to make a splash at the gates of the Dior fashion show this February 27. To celebrate the fashion house’s fall-winter 2024-2025 collection, stylist Maria Grazia Chiuri invited a whole panel of celebrities. Among them, almost the entire cast of the series A new look, available on Apple TV+ starting February 14. We met actress Maisie Williams and Ben Mendelsohn, Christian Dior’s interpreter.

“Miss Dior” collection

That day, the sun was out in Paris. There is nothing better to put a smile on the faces of guests, like actress Jennifer Lawrence, who appeared with a crowd of fans shouting her name. The same goes for ambassador Natalie Portman and influencer Lena Mahfouf, who were also invited to attend the show.

During the show, models walked around an installation by artist Shakuntala Kulkarni, originally from Bombay, that explores the female body. Presented under Song I love you… not me either By Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg, the collection was inspired by Miss Dior, the fashion house’s line launched in 1967, dedicated to a younger target.