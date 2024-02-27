The actress will be directing her first film

The actress will step behind the camera for the first time with the film named Eleanor the Great .

Scarlett Johansson will finally direct her first fiction film! For several years, the American actress has spoken about her desire to go into directing and is more sensible in front of the camera. with Eleanor the GreatThus it will focus on the journey of a 90-year-old woman who moves to New York after living in Florida for several decades and tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend.

The film does not have a release date yet but the casting has just been announced Diversity. Scarlett Johansson to direct June Squibb – Oscar nominated for her role Nebraska (2013) —, Chiwetel Ejiofor — 12 years a slave (2013), Doctor Strange (2016) – and Broadway actress Jessica Hatch. Written by young screenwriter Tori Kamen, the film is produced by TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics.

Announcement of Diversity.

Actress, singer and director

Scarlett Johansson no longer represents herself and has been an established iconic star in Hollywood for many years.

Wiser since the start of the new decade – she has only appeared in two films, black widow (2021) and Asteroid City By Wes Anderson (2023) —, the actress has built a solid career since her young beginnings in the 1990s and 2000s, among the greatest: Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Joel Coen, Sofia Coppola, Brian De Palma, Christopher Nolan or even Spike Jonze.

In the 2010s, she reached new audiences thanks to her role as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and also released two albums as a singer in 2008 and 2009.

Starting out in directing, Scarlett Johansson is now following the path of actors and actresses who go to the other side of the camera at some point in their careers, such as Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Ben Affleck, Jodie Foster or even Bradley. Cooper, is currently nominated for an Oscar for his feature film. Master (2023), available on Netflix.