Blonder than ever, Angelina Jolie seems to have ditched her signature coloring

Angelina Jolie is one of those people who can afford anything. Short cut, long mane, intense brown or shiny blonde, the beautiful forty-something is lucky to be able to change her style according to her wishes and always appear in her best light. While she swapped her iconic brown mane for honey blonde hair last July, the “Lara Croft” singer has once again relaxed her long hair and now looks more or almost blonde than ever. Indeed, in the 90s, the young actress already caused a sensation by displaying blonde hair during the filming of the film “The Stolen Life”. A style that she then quickly abandoned, preferring to return to her brown roots.

@Backgrid USA / Bestimage

Stars flirt with the blonde

Angelina Jolie is far from the only one who has embraced the blonde hue. Since the beginning of the year, many stars have swapped their brown hair for a lighter coat. From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian to Carla Bruni, celebrities of all ages are making sure that this trendy color is the most flattering of the moment. If, like Angelina Jolie, you want to take the plunge and make an appointment with a colorist, know that blonde hair requires special maintenance. To do this, stock up on color-protecting products and don’t avoid using treatments dedicated to repairing the hair fiber.