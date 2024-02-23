Netflix’s One Day series almost had another ending

end ofone day, the Netflix series, is faithful to the book. But the showrunner hesitated for a long time. Regarding the final scene, two sequences were shot, but only one was kept.

After the film with Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, David Nichols’ famous book just got a new adaptation: the series one day On Netflix from February 8, 2024. It is a significant success in addition to the top 10 victory on the platform.

The series owes its merits to its excellent adaptation of the deepest themes of Dee Nicholls’ novel… right down to the same poignant ending. The latter was almost different, in many ways. Spoiler alert: We advise you to watch the entire series before continuing.

This content is blocked because you have not accepted cookies and other trackers. This content is provided by YouTube.

To be able to view it, you must accept the use made by YouTube with your data which may be used for the following purposes: allowing you to view and share content with social media, promoting the development and improvement of Humanoid and its products. partners, display ads personalized to you in relation to your profile and activity, define a personalized advertising profile, measure the performance of ads and content on this site, and measure this site’s audience (learn more) I accept everything Manage my preferences

A line of text was cut for the final scene

David Nicholls’ novel also troubled many readers for its tragic ending: Emma’s death. This final uppercut was kept in the Netflix series. The showrunner, Nicole Taylor, admitted to The Wrap that it wasn’t an easy decision because she was so attached to the character. ” I didn’t want to do that to him because I love him, and the public doesn’t want that (either). Everyone who has read the book remembers how they felt when this happened. We want to throw the book out the window. »

But Nicole Taylor quickly realized that adding a happy ending risked distorting the work. ” I thought of another ending, but this ending is basically integrated into the whole work. A story type has its own thematic integrity, its own structural integrity. I think the overall meaning of the work demands it, and I think any change in the ending would be inevitable and would detract from the overall impact of the work. (…),” she explains, adding that she still believes that “ Good to think about it “

Episode 14 specifically serves as an epilogue to Emma’s disappearance from Dexter’s life. Nicole Taylor says she spent ” a lot of time » To think about this episode. So suspiciously, two final scenes were filmed. In what we can see on Netflix, Dexter is content to descend the hill of Arthur’s Seat in silence – where he is joined by his daughter Jasmine.

“You were the whole story”

In another version filmed by the series team, Dexter remembers a moment they spent together in this place — in episode 1. He then looks up at the hill and declares: “You were the whole story” (“You were the whole story”), in response to what Emma told him during the episode: “I don’t want to be a footnote in the story of your life” (“I’m in the story of your life Don’t want to be a footnote” ).

Dexter and his daughter Jasmine. // Source: Netflix

This sentence was ultimately not carried out. But sometimes silence is more powerful. Dexter’s interpreter, Leo Woodall, is in any case very satisfied with the ending: “ Fortunately, his relationship with his daughter is excellent at this point. We know he will still be sad and miss her (Emma), but he is somehow out of the difficult phase. He has taken control of his life and will move forward as much as possible. »

For further

Which SVOD service is right for you?

Netflix, Disney+, Canal+, OCS: 2024 comparison of SVOD offers in France

Find our comparison

Subscribe for free to Artificialless, our newsletter on AI, tested by Numerama, designed by AI!