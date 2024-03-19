Sports

Tennis player Aryana Sabalenka’s wife died at the age of 42

Former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, partner of tennis champion Aryna Sabalenka, has died at the age of 42, the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation reported on Tuesday.

Koltsov is “sudden death”, Without specifying the cause or place of his death, the sports body wrote in a brief press release.

“We are in mourning”

“We are in mourning”She wrote on her website, adding: » The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin ».

During his career, the Belarusian hockey player played in the North American Ice Hockey Championship, NHL, with the Pittsburgh Penguins team.

Also read this. Between Saudi Arabia and the closed league project, world tennis at a crossroads

His partner, tennis champion Sabalenka, world No. 2 and double Australian Open title holder, 25, did not immediately make a statement. She must compete in the Masters 1000 in Miami this week.

