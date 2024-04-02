Top 14 – Sam Whitelock announces his retirement at the end of the season

A true rugby legend, Sam Whitelock (35 years, 153 caps) announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from the sport at the end of the season. Currently a player in the Pau division, he committed to Bern for two years.

It is a real shock that has just hit the rugby world. This Tuesday, New Zealand’s most capped player in history, Sam Whitelock, announced his retirement from the sport at the end of a top 14 season. A true rugby legend, the second row was under contract with Pau Section, the club he had joined since the last time. The World Cup will mark one last challenge in his incredible career. But when he signed up for two years in Bern, reality finally caught up with the colossus. “I have decided to end my career next June, The player was launched through a press release. Today I have two passions: finishing my season with Pau at my best and not spending another year. I am fortunate enough to be able to make the decision to end my career and I want it to end on a good note.”

Incredible track record

After 17 years in professional rugby, Samuel Whitelock decided to call time on his amazing career. Whitelock will retire from all professional rugby at the end of the current French season to spend more time with his family. Thanks for everything you’ve given to the game… pic.twitter.com/E10AdgtS7m — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) April 2, 2024

For its part, the Pau department paid tribute to its player, insisting that the choice he made was in no way a betrayal: “The club salutes his immense career and the greatness of his decision. This choice reflects her image: professional, honest and determined. His desire to finish at the highest level in the division and not spend too much of the year earns him respect. Let us all make sure that his last months on the pitch are worth it for him and for his career at the club.”

After a 17-year career, Whitelock holds the most impressive record in world rugby. The second row with 153 caps for the All Blacks has notably won two World Cups and eleven Rugby Championships with the All Blacks as well as seven Super Rugby Championships in a Crusaders jersey.