Unbelievable scene at Alcaraz-Zvarev, Indian Wells suspended after bee invasion

The quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells was interrupted in the 9th minute of play by an invasion of bees at the California Stadium.

This is a rare picture. Undoubtedly unprecedented. As people gathered in the center court stands of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells to watch the quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Zverev, everyone was surprised by an invasion of bees.

And scared the people present including the players. When the match started only 9 minutes and the score was one game, several bees invited themselves to the court in California. To the point of interrupting the meeting. Alcaraz manager, Albert Molina, confirmed that the Spaniard was stung on the forehead by one of his bees.

Panic on center court

As we write these lines the match still stops. Organizers will have to flush out these tennis-loving pests before they are able to bring players and spectators back to the center.

Earlier in the day, American Tommy Paul dominated Norway’s Kasper Rudd (6-2, 1-6, 6-3) to reach the semifinals. Italian Janic Siner defeated Czech Jiri Lehka (6-3, 6-3). He will now face the famous Alcaraz-Zverev in the last four.