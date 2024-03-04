Switzerland votes for 13th month retirement pension, a “historic” move

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP Fabrice Coffrini / AFP Defenders of the 13th month of retirement celebrate a victory on March 3, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland.

Small earthquake between International – Helvetii. Switzerland, whose aging population faces rising living costs, voted in favor of a 13th month of retirement on Sunday, March 3, a step “historical” According to his defenders.

The proposal in favor of the 13th month of retirement received 58.24% of the votes in the country, according to the final results, the participation is slightly higher than 58%.

They also show that he won a majority of votes in 16 of the 26 Swiss cantons, more than half, which was a condition for adoption. On the other hand, the proposal to raise the retirement age from 65 to 66 was rejected by a majority of 74.72% votes.

“Live Your Retirement Well”

The 13th annual month of retirement pension, like the 13th month of pay for many workers in Switzerland, was a proposal from the unions. “Live Your Retirement Well”.

“It’s historic”Commented AFP Pierre-Yves Mallard, president of the Swiss Trade Union Federation (SGB), which campaigned for this. “yes”. because, “There is also, of all places, a purchasing power crisis in Switzerland. Living standards of retirees are falling »He emphasized.

This is the first time that unions have succeeded in getting a proposal adopted by direct democracy. This is all the more surprising since the proposal was supported by the left but not by the right, the majority in the country since the establishment of the modern state.

Warns of Tax Increase in Right Finance

The monthly Swiss social security pension is capped at 2,450 Swiss francs (2,570 euros) for a single person and 3,675 francs for a married couple, a country regularly ranked among the most expensive in the world. In the city, a three-room apartment costs at least 3,000 francs (3,150 euros). A coffee costs more than five francs.

The Green Party also “Remarkable Victory” For many retirees. Left-wing parties supported the initiative, but right-wing and centrist parties vehemently opposed it. Like the government and parliament.

The government said the proposed increase would cost more than four billion Swiss francs a year, warning it would require tax increases and could threaten the financial stability of the social security system.

He also estimated that the proposed change would bring only limited social benefits to all retirees, regardless of their financial situation.

