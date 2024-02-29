Amnesty Law adopted by the Council of Ministers

The amnesty law was adopted by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening. It was proposed last Monday during the launch of a national dialogue launched by President Mackie Sale to try to find a way out of the crisis the country is going through after the head of state announced the postponement of the presidential election.

With our correspondent in Dakar, Thea Olivier

President Mackey Cell declared, the General Amnesty Act “ Facts regarding political demonstrations » was adopted by the Council of Ministers effective from 2021. During these days of protests, hundreds of people were arrested, dozens of people died and considerable property was damaged.

But before coming into effect, the law must still be voted on in the National Assembly. No date has been announced for this. This law, which aims at appeasement, is by no means unanimous, neither in the opposition camp nor in the majority.

National dialogue

In the Council of Ministers, the President of Senegal It also announced that it would receive Report of the National Dialogue During a hearing scheduled for Monday March 4, it will then refer the matter to the Constitutional Council to seek its opinion on the dialogue’s recommendations.

Presidential election on June 2, open list for additional candidates, President Mackie Sale who continues as head of state until the election of his successor… The national dialogue resulted in the boycott of many proposals by 17 of the 19 candidates in the Constitutional Conference. Most of them have contacted the Seven Wise Men, accusing the Mackie cell of taking action. expansive » « Not fixing date for election “

