Volodymyr Zelensky says 31,000 soldiers have been killed since the conflict with Russia began

Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday, February 25 that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the start of the war with Russia. Kyiv and Moscow generally refuse to communicate about their respective military losses. “31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000 as people say. (Vladimir) Putin and his circle of lies. But every loss is a big loss for us.”announced the Ukrainian president during a press conference to mark two years of the Russian invasion.

He also claimed that Russia managed to get his hands on Ukraine’s planned summer 2023 counter-offensive before it began. Asked by AFP, the president confirmed that the Ukrainian president was indeed referring to the leak of information. The failure of this military operation dealt a heavy blow to Ukraine.

questioned On the prospect of defeat for Kiev, Volodymyr Zelensky responded that “ThisWhether Ukraine will lose, whether the situation will be very difficult and whether there will be a large number of victims depends on you, our partners, the Western world.”. Ukraine’s allies, whose support is essential to the war effort, have been slow these months to approve new budgetary envelopes to provide Kiev with more weapons and ammunition.