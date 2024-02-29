In Texas, at least one person has died in an out-of-control fire

According to a CNN meteorologist, the flames are moving at a speed of two football fields per second due to high winds and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Texas is facing one of the largest wildfires in its history. At least one person has died in a wildfire in the northern US state, according to local officials. In the small town of Stinnett, an 83-year-old grandmother died in the fire, a Hutchinson County official announced to local media on Wednesday, February 28, adding that at least 20 buildings were destroyed. About a hundred kilometers east, in a Canadian city, “Several houses burned down”The mayor announced on the CNN channel, but “Luckily no one was seriously injured.”.

The Smokehouse Creek fire, an area known for its grasslands, was only 3% contained. The massive blaze, fueled by strong winds and unseasonably warm temperatures, has burned 344,000 hectares. According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, the fire is moving two football fields per second. In total, the five fires burning in Texas, including the Smokehouse Creek fire, have burned more than 404,000 acres.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 60 counties in the southern state on Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Amarillo, the region’s largest city, said Wednesday that the cold temperatures “With Gentle Winds” It was expected, which would help the firefighters fight the flames.