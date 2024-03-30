Surprise, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers HDR10+ for even more beauty

In 2022, Rockstar announced the end of support Red Dead Redemption 2Although the PC version of the game is complete a Difficult launch.

So it’s a great surprise that the arrival of HDR10+ After all this time, in many ways. The latest version of this technology, HDR10, allows you to display 1 billion shades of color, where the SDR displays only… 16 million. The icing on the couscous, the + version that is integrated into the game here above all allows for better use of metadata, and therefore reality This is the only major new feature in this patch (details of which you can find here), the rest are just minor improvements here and there.

So this is a great gift that Rockstar is offering to its community, and a new excuse to explore Arthur Morgan and his gang For emotion-filled adventures in the Wild West. We can also expect to find technology that is highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VIJenny Next generation graphics Looks particularly attractive; However, you will have to show some patience because as always, Rockstar has planned the release on PC later than the console…

