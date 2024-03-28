Suffering from endometriosis, Amelie, 31, testifies

And above all, she doesn’t let go. “From 2017, the embarrassment became constant,” she explains. For six years, Amelie consulted multiple gynecologists and general practitioners. She performs dozens of ultrasounds…

HASMellie Richard-Mass, 31, remembers perfectly the first time she felt this “point” very low, below the navel. “It’s located at pelvic level,” describes Nimois, who has lived in Sud Lands since 2018. At first, it’s fairly mild, but the pain varies in intensity during my ovulation cycle. »

HASMellie Richard-Mass, 31, remembers perfectly the first time she felt this “point” very low, below the navel. “It’s located at pelvic level,” describes Nimois, who has lived in Sud Lands since 2018. At first, it’s fairly mild, but the pain changes in intensity during my ovulation cycle. »

And above all, she doesn’t let go. “From 2017, the embarrassment became constant,” she explains. For six years, Amelie consulted multiple gynecologists and general practitioners. He performs dozens of ultrasounds. With the feeling that “it’s useless”. “Each time, we conclude that “everything is fine” the pain I describe is “normal” because I have so-called “functional” cysts,” she sighs. Until September 2023 when yet another doctor notes in the report: “endometriosis suspected”.

At the moment, I don’t know much about this disease. Still, I feel a kind of relief

To know for sure, her gynecologist recommends that she get an MRI. Amelie is a medical secretary at the Radiology Center of the Belhara Clinic in Bayonne. Appointments are made immediately. The examination confirms endometriosis, in other words the abnormal presence of endometrial cells (the lining of the uterus) outside the uterus.

In Amelie, the tissue is spread around several ligaments. “At the moment, I don’t know much about this disease. Still, I feel a kind of relief. I’m not crazy! I couldn’t stand hearing it was “in my head” anymore. »

“You need to rest”

She has been directed to a brand new day hospital dedicated to this chronic inflammatory condition, located within the Belhara Clinic. For half a day, Amelie had a series of consultations: a dietitian, an ergologist nurse (specialist in pain management), an osteopath… The medical team, which sees six to ten women with endometriosis every week, helps them better understand their illness. And understand his pain.

Since 2017, the girl has been suffering from dyspareunia (pain experienced during sexual intercourse). One day, during a medical appointment, she talks about her ordeal. “The gynecologist replied: ‘You need to rest’. » The lack of consideration leaves her speechless. “I’m thinking he’s right,” admits a man who isn’t the type to question medical advice.

“I worked as a caregiver, a childcare assistant and today, a medical secretary,” she explains. It is now known that dyspareunia affects about 9 out of 10 women with endometriosis. According to the Endovi Association, more than one in two will also fear having sex.

No answer

However, not all of his questions have received medical answers. “In 2021, I am stopping my contraception because my partner and I want a baby. I experienced a very rapid onset of pregnancy and then a miscarriage. But I’ve been told that “it happens”… except I’m pregnant again in June and I find out on the 2E Months, during ultrasound, that there is no cardiac activity. It was a huge blow. Today, I tell myself that maybe there is a link. »

This is one of the hypotheses raised by the research in any case: the inflammatory environment induced by endometriosis may explain frequent miscarriages. “At that moment, I told myself that there really was a problem, that we were never going to go there, that it wasn’t for us…” In September 2022, the birth of her first child, Noah, shook all her certainties. . Her pain temporarily subsided during pregnancy (1). As soon as her first period returned they started again with a vengeance.

In early April, Amelie will undergo surgery to remove as much of the lesion as possible. “Hey, I know it will come back, it will follow me until menopause. But we have a pregnancy plan and I want to put all the chances on our side. Because my biggest fear is that the miscarriages will start again. »

(1) Endometriosis is a hormone dependent disease.

“seriously”



“I have the impression that this is the first time that I have been taken seriously”, testifies Amelie Richard-Mass, who was followed at the Belhara Clinic, certified by the Nouvelle-Aquitaine regional health as a multidisciplinary reference center for the management of endometriosis. was done. Agency (ARS), in 2023. “For a long time, patients with endometriosis were sent to Bordeaux,” says obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Daunia Scully explains.

It was in early 2020 that the establishment began deploying a dedicated team to manage the disease. It is composed of surgical gynecologists, reproductive specialists and radiologists. But psychologists, osteopaths, sexologists, social workers… “Specialists, we had the expertise, but we needed support,” the surgeon insists. The original day hospital opened in Belhara in early 2024 by Dr. Skully is. In these first three months of activity, the structure welcomed more than fifty patients.