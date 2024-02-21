An innovative treatment for heart rhythm disorders tested near Nantes

When the heart beats at the same time Chaotic, Fast and IRegularly, we talk about atrial fibrillation. This heart rhythm disorder affects more than 750,000 people in France. These chaotic contractions prevent the heart from pumping blood properly.

Symptoms? Palpitations, shortness of breath, fatigue. Eventually, this can lead to heart failure as well as clots in the heart that can migrate to the brain. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke four or five times. Although, in certain situations, drug treatment is sufficient, it is often necessary to eliminate fibrillation by a cardiologist.

To do this, the Vivalto Group’s private confluence establishment, in Reze, has recently offered a new technology. ie, the electroporation system. This involves generating electrical microshocks to destroy the pathological tissue responsible for the arrhythmia.

This method is an additional tool that is added to two existing thermal techniques, such as radio frequency (heat) or cryoablation (in which tumors are destroyed using very low temperatures).

Not necessarily a revolution

This new selective dissolution process “Targets the areas of the heart to be treated permanently and efficiently, especially the esophagus, phrenic nerve and vagus nerve”, without affecting adjacent tissues. Explain to Doctors AB and Melliet, cardiologists and rhythmologists at Confluent Private Hospital.

Is this a revolution in arrhythmia treatment, as Confluent claims in their press release? “The word is strong, we can talk about evolution instead”, A cardiologist underlines the professor who is not part of the confluent. The major advantage of this new technique is that it reduces the intervention time by 20 minutes compared to other techniques and it takes less medical time.

Confluent is the first cardiology department in the Pays de la Loire to perform this technique. Don’t be surprised if other organizations quickly follow.