Strikes attributed to Israel destroy Iranian consulate in Syria, kill several members of Revolutionary Guards

A building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria after an Israeli strike on April 1, 2024. FIRAS MAKDESI / ROUTERS

Strike attributed to Israel hit on Monday 1er April, an upscale neighborhood in Damascus that also houses the embassy and United Nations buildings, destroyed the Iranian consulate in Syria. At the site, an Agence France-Presse correspondent confirmed that the Iranian embassy annex building was demolished by the strike. Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, which killed eight people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH). In a statement carried by Iranian media, the Iranian ambassador claimed that the embassy compound had been targeted. “Six Missiles Fired by F-35 Jets”.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for this unprecedented attack on the Iranian diplomatic building in Syria.

General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, commander of the Al-Quds Force for Syria and Lebanon, and six other members of the Revolutionary Guards were killed in the raid, which completely destroyed the Iranian consulate next to the embassy. Two “consultants” According to OSDH, Iranians were also among those killed.

Aged 63, General Zahedi was a member of the Guards Corps for four decades and held various senior positions, including in the Quds Force, considered an elite Guards unit. According to Tehran, it intervenes beyond its borders to help and ensure Iran’s neighbors “stability” region against western interference.

Another senior Quds Force officer, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, was also killed, the Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.

Iran called for an international “response”.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7, several “Military Advisors” According to Iranian media, Iranians have been killed in Syria, including General Sadegh Omidzadeh, the intelligence chief of that country’s Quds Force. In late December, the Quds Force’s senior commander, Brigadier General Razi Mousavi, was killed in a missile strike south of Damascus.

During a call with his Syrian counterpart, the Iranian diplomatic chief, Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan, weighed in on the attack. “In violation of all international obligations and conventions” and called upon the international community to provide “A Serious Answer” to Israeli attacks.

Also read: Articles are reserved for our subscribers Iran’s passive front against Israel in Syria Add to your preferences

For Mr. Abdullahian, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, “Continuous failures of the Israeli regime in Gaza and the inability to achieve the ambitious goals of the Zionists have caused him to completely lose his mental balance”.

In a statement released on Monday evening, ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said “Islamic Republic of Iran” was going “Decide on type of reaction and punishment to the aggressor”.

World App Morning of the world Every morning, discover our selection of 20 articles not to be missed Download the app

“Islamic Republic of Iran Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari and his family were not injured during the Israeli attack”.For its part, Iranian press agency Noor has mentioned.

The world with AFP

Reuse this content