According to the president of a consulting firm, 57% of French people believe that Emmanuel Macron is “wrong to speak out against Russia”.

Support for Ukraine: 57% of French people think Emmanuel Macron is “wrong to raise his voice against Russia”, according to the head of a consulting firm Support for Ukraine: 57% of French people think Emmanuel Macron is “wrong to raise his voice against Russia”, according to the head of a consulting firm

Véronique Reil Salt, President of Backbone Consulting, is the guest speaker for Thursday March 14, 19/20 Information. It details what the French expect from Emmanuel Macron regarding Ukraine.

What do the French think of Emmanuel Macron’s position on Ukraine? The president did not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine. “We have about 61% of French people who think that Vladimir Putin is a threat. (…) If he brings up this topic this evening, he will be heard by the French”Véronique Reille Soult, president of the Backbone consulting firm, indicates a few minutes before the meeting with Emmanuel Macron in the 20 hours of Thursday March 14, TF1 and France 2, on the set of 19/20 information.

Sending troops to Ukraine a ‘real concern’

French “It does not seem that Vladimir Putin will take action immediately, and above all, he does not agree to go beyond what we are doing today.”, continues Véronique Reille Soult. According to her, “The Real Concern of the French” To send troops to the field. “He will have to reassure himself on this point”Underlines the president of the Backbone Consulting firm, which he recalls “57% of French people think it’s wrong to raise your voice against Russia”.