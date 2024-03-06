Donald Trump and Joe Biden dominated Super Tuesday, but there were some surprises

AFP/HuffPost editing AFP/HuffPost editing Joe Biden and Donald Trump overwhelmingly won Super Tuesday on March 5, 2024.

United States – (almost) total success. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are leading overwhelmingly and surprisingly in the 15-state Super Tuesday polls scheduled for this Tuesday, March 5, ahead of next November’s presidential election.

The day began with the announcement of outgoing President Joe Biden’s victory with 90.9% of the vote in Iowa, whose caucuses (a type of primary) were replaced by mail-only voting this year. Voting is ongoing from 12th January. All the percentages relayed here come daily New York Times.

On the Democratic side, however, Joe Biden was once again given a quick victory in Virginia and Vermont. It must be said that he faces two almost unknown candidates who are unable to overshadow him, entrepreneur Dean Phillips and writer Marianne Williamson.

Some setbacks for Biden

It was followed by North Carolina (87.4%), Arkansas (89.1%), Alabama, Massachusetts, Maine, Colorado, California, Utah, Minnesota, Texas and Tennessee to award a White House tenant, which continues. Be well ahead in the race. And this, despite criticism of his age (81 years), his economic record, the migration crisis and his policy in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Oklahoma also won but with only 73% of the vote, a much lower score than other states. His opponents Marianne Williamson and Dean Phillips received 9.1 and 8.9% respectively, proof that Joe Biden’s candidacy is far from a consensus in the Democratic camp.

Relevant but still a setback: the only region that had 15 states, American Samoa, voted in favor of a certain Jason Palmer with 51 votes to 40 for Biden. As the Associated Press Agency explains, this is not the first time that this small region has surprised people. As of 2020, it is the only seat where former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg won a Democratic primary.

Nikki Haley makes a surprise appearance in Vermont

Very quickly after the polls closed on the Republican side, Donald Trump was declared the winner in Virginia. Her first win of the day against her rival Nikki Haley, who refused to give up the race until then despite having almost 0 chance of winning.

The state was also one of the places where the former ambassador to the UN could have sprung a surprise, but according to exit polls she seems to have done well among some voters. This is the case among the self-employed, university graduates and young people.

The billionaire, surrounded by legal cases, was then declared the winner in Colorado, California, Minnesota, Tennessee (77.3%), Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma (81.8%), Alabama, Texas and then the North Carolina primary (74%). Maine. In Vermont, on the other hand, it took more than three hours to announce the winner due to a very close vote. Nikki Haley eventually prevailed, marking her only victory of the evening and preventing Trump from achieving the full success he had hoped for.

