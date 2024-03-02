Yemen. The British ship Rubymar sank in the Red Sea

The British ship Rubimar, which was attacked in the Red Sea by the Houthis last month, sank on Saturday, March 2, 2024, the Yemeni government warned. “Environmental Disaster” Due to the ship’s cargo which was carrying fertilizer.

If confirmed, it would be the first boat sunk since the Houthis began targeting commercial shipping in November, forcing shipping companies to divert ships to a longer and more expensive route that bypasses Africa.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Agency (UKMTO) reported the sinking of the ship on Saturday, but did not identify it. The crew was successfully evacuated in time.

Aid request for Gaza

A senior Houthi leader said on Saturday that he blamed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his government for the sinking of the Rubimar, but could refloat the bulk carrier. “By allowing aid trucks to enter Gaza”.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who control northern Yemen and other key centers, say they are working in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.