Strawberries back in supermarkets from March, should we buy them? – Tuxboard

Strawberries are already present on supermarket shelves across the country. But then, when should you consume it?

In France, strawberries are one of the French’s favorite fruits. Best consumed in summer, This red fruit Very sweet, however, is already present in supermarkets.

Strawberry, a very popular fruit

Strawberries always have fans. It must be said that this is a small red fruit Delicious to tasteRefreshes and brings many daily benefits.

Strawberries symbolize freshness, sweetness and culinary diversity. Whether they are enjoyed alone, integrated into elaborate desserts or even savory dishes, they Enchant the taste buds.

Additionally, strawberries are native to Europe, North America, and Asia. But they Now say farming all over the world.

They belong to the family Rosaceae and are classified in the genus Fragaria. It is rich in vitamin C, dietary fiber, and antioxidants Various essential nutrients.

Their regular consumption helps in strengthening immune system. But also to improve heart health, promote digestion and protect against certain types of cancer.

Strawberry season varies by region, but generally runs from spring to summer. Freshly picked strawberries offer the best flavor and texture, but are also available in stable form.

Endless recipes

The French can also eat them dried or made into jams, jellies, sauces and preserves. It can also be used to prepare pies, cakes, smoothies, fruit salads, sorbets and more.

In cooking, strawberries can be eaten in many ways. Great chefs use them in a variety of recipes and they go very well with chocolate, cream, basil, lemon and balsamic vinegar.

In addition to their use in baking, strawberries are also popular in savory dishes. They allow you to add a touch of freshness and sweetness to salads, Meat sauces and fish dishes.

It is not uncommon to find this fruit in cheese, black pepper or this fruit Fresh basil. This fruit creates surprising and delicious flavor combinations.

Culturally, strawberries are often associated with love and sensuality. Their round and red shape evokes passion, and they are traditionally eaten during this time A romantic celebration.

Although strawberries are consumed more in summer, they are not uncommon Find the season. This is still the case at the moment, as supermarkets already offer them.

Strawberries are already available in supermarkets

According to KantarWorldpanel, strawberries are ranked ninth among fruits A favorite of the French. Each family consumes an average of 2.6 kg per year.

Is the early arrival of the first strawberries in supermarkets a harbinger of the 2024 season? Good news ? According to Internet users, yes.

Expected since April, these appeared a few weeks earlier this year. Due to the trend observed for many years of climate change.

Indeed, mild winters and strong light in the south-east favor an early harvest in March. Moreover, many varieties of strawberries are already available in supermarkets, especially Clary, which is famous for. Their generous size And their strong aroma.

BFMTV reported that more tender Garrigates and Siflorets are also present. However, Murano and Charlottes, are characterized by their firmness and Slightly tangy sweetnessWill be available shortly.

The full strawberry season really starts in April Approach from the south-west. Financially, it can be advantageous to buy strawberries now, with current prices between 3 and 4 euros for a 250 gram punnet.

Also note that French strawberries are more available than they currently are Spanish import. Despite their early arrival, these strawberries shouldn’t see their flavor change, so go for it!