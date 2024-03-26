Immersed in a historic crisis, Boeing management is in shambles

Descriptive – Under pressure from the courts, the air safety authorities, its shareholders and its customers, the chairman of the board of directors, the group’s CEO and the head of the commercial aircraft division are leaving the group.

Nothing is going well at Boeing anymore. Having been mired in crisis for years since a serious incident on an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5, 2024, the American aeronautics giant has decided to take action. Its board of directors announced a major management shakeup this Monday. Three of its most senior executives will leave the group. Larry Kellner, Chairman of the Board and former CEO of Continental Airlines, “ informed the council that he does not plan to run again in the next election », is planned as part of the next general meeting of shareholders. David Calhoun, appointed CEO in January 2020, will step down in late 2024 at the latest. Finally, Stan Deal, the boss of Boeing Commercial Aviation (BCA), who focused on most of the quality problems and defects, ended his duties. “ With immediate effect ». Already, on February 22, the boss of the 737 MAX was replaced at the head of this program…