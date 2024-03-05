Global outage paralyzes Facebook, Messenger and Instagram

It is currently impossible to use the Meta Group network. The company says it is working to restore its services.

As of this Tuesday afternoon, Instagram and Facebook users will no longer be able to enjoy their social networks. On Facebook, it is currently impossible to log in. On Instagram, various internet users have reported the impossibility of refreshing their news feed. Only WhatsApp seems to work.

On the Downdetector site, where internet users can report service outages online, we can see that Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps top the rankings. More than 300,000 reports were received on the American version of Facebook in less than 30 minutes.

Meta on the spot

Many people wonder about their Facebook account being hacked. It is true that the last minutes before the breakdown are strange. Some Internet users claim that they are disconnected and cannot receive the code for double authentication. Additionally, Facebook asks its users if they want to allow the use of cookies.

On X (formerly Twitter), reactions are pouring in under #InstagramDown. Meta Group spokesperson Andy Stone also confirmed in a post that Meta teams are on the case. You’ll have to be patient: During the last major service outage associated with Facebook, in May 2023, services returned after an hour.