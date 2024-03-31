New record for solar panel deployment in Spain

Solar power plant in Soria, Spain / Image: Getty.

Spain seems really determined to make full use of its solar energy potential! The country achieved another record year by installing more than 7 GW of photovoltaic capacity. For the first time, most of the country’s electricity mix is ​​considered low-carbon.

The year 2023 will be a record year for the development of renewable energy. This time, we are interested in Spain, which broke its record for the deployment of photovoltaic energy with no less than 5,595 MWp of new panels connected to the network! This is a record for the country with an increase of 28% compared to 2022. In comparison, France pales in comparison with only 3,135 MWp of photovoltaics connected during the same period (source: Enerplan). This impressive deployment of photovoltaic plants brings Spain’s total power to 25,549 MW. And that’s not all, because according to data collected by UNEF (Unión Española Fotovoltaica) and APPA Renovables, there are 1,706 MWp and 1,943 MWp of self-consumption installations, individuals and professionals combined. So the total solar deployment in 2023 is between 7,301 MWp and 7,538 MWp.

It must be said that in terms of solar radiation, Spain is one of the best endowed countries in Europe. It is no coincidence that the three regions welcoming the most new installations are located in the southern part of the country with Castilla La Mancha (2,024 MW), Andalusia (1,170 MW) and Extremadura (1,064 MW).

Low-carbon electricity now represents half of the Spanish electricity mix

These new installations have made it possible to increase the share of photovoltaics in the Spanish electricity mix to 20.3%. Wind power continues to play a leading role with its generation capacity increasing to 661 MW. In 2023 and for the first time, Spain’s electricity mix will be dominated by low carbon energy with 50.3% of the mix. This share, estimated at 134,321 GWh, is however not considered renewable as it includes the output of the country’s five nuclear power plants.