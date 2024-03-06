Stoke Mandeville, Aegitos, Olympic motto, Discobolus… Discover these hidden symbols of the official Olympic poster

The official poster for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games was unveiled on Monday. It was created by designer Ugo Gattoni in a spooky style and is full of more or less hidden details. Franceinfo tells you some of them.

“I always create stories and universes in my work. I never draw simply. I always animate my drawings so we can walk inside”, has Explained designer Ugo Gattoni, author of the official poster of the Paris 2024 Games. Franceinfo actually “wandered” through the poster and spotted some hidden symbols… each image will show you which part of the drawing to look for.

A picture is worth a thousand words, here are 2 official posters for our games: one Olympic and one Paralympic.

Motto of the Olympic Games

It doesn’t necessarily jump out at you, and for good reason, hidden on the diving board painted at the very bottom of the poster is the motto of the Olympic Games in Latin. : “Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communator”, either “Faster, higher, stronger – with” in french. As we can read on the website of the International Olympic Committee, this motto was desired in 1894 by the founder of the games, Pierre de Coubertin. The word “together” was however added much later, in 2021.





Olympic torch

Ugo Gatto has not forgotten this flagship symbol of the Olympic Games, the torch is prominently present in the poster. You have to look at the top of the drawing, towards the sea. You can see a kind of big bottle that seems to be floating on the water. Paying a little more attention and seeing the reflection in the water we realize that it is not a bottle but the Olympic torch, a torch with a futuristic design created by designer Mathieu Lehaneur.





Belem

It’s on the top left of the poster. This three-masted ship, the flagship of the French navy, was built in the late 19th century.E century, the Olympic flame will be transported from Athens, Greece to the old port of Marseille. A crossing that should last about ten days.





Stoke Mandeville

If you look at the top right of the poster, you can also see that the designer referenced Stoke Mandeville. The first Paralympic Games were held in 1948 in this city, located north of London.





Discobolus

If we stay on the right side of the poster we can also find a representation of Discobolus. This is a famous statue from antiquity that represents a discus thrower. This representation of the athlete was specifically used to create a poster during the London Games in 1948.





Wallace Fountain and Skytrain

Ugo Gattoni also drew numerous references to Paris. If you can easily spot the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower or the Grand Palace, you have to focus a little more to see the Wallace Fountain at the bottom of the poster. These fountains have been a symbol of Parisian heritage since 1872. According to Paris City Hall, there are 107 in the capital.

Games and many other symbols of Paris appear in Ugo Gattoni’s painting… it’s up to you to try to unmask them.