ASSE lineup to face Paris with change

Indeed, the Saint-Etienne coach announced several packages in a press conference this Thursday afternoon. In addition to the already known absence of‘Ibrahima Wadji And no Stephan DiarraSaint-Etienne will have to do without a coach Aïmen Moueffek Still very tight and without his captain Anthony Briancon which will be saved for this meeting: “Antho’ (Bryancon) will not be there. He will be very dangerous in this match. He has a small lesion, he’s had it for a while, we want to treat it so it doesn’t get bigger. We don’t have a deadline for the moment, we’ll see day by day” Regarding Aïmen Moueffek, despite having a personal session with Ball on Thursday morning under the guidance of the medical staff, it is still too early for the midfielder. Koch mentioned some other uncertainties: “I think there was a bit of tension in the last match. We have rested some players, we often take the opportunity to do that on Thursdays and we make decisions the day before the match. Felt a little bumpy, a little stiff, a little tired. No, nothing too serious, I hope. Antho’ (Bryancon) will not be there. On the rest, we wait and see, we will not take any risks“

therefore, Matthew Caffero And Florian Tardieu Not a trip to the capital saved for last weekend. Olivier Dal’Oglio And AS Saint-Etienne have announced the Greens’ starting lineup for this match against Paris FC. Among the goals, Gautier Larsneur Obviously, the protective support by Dennis Appiah, Dylan Batubinsika, Mikel Nade And Yvann Mason. Back in midfield Thomas Monconduit with Lamin Fomba And Dylan Chambost. Nathaniel Mbuku Also returned to the starting lineup Ibrahim Sissoko And Irwin Cardona.

On the bench, there will be many solutions with the presence of the Saint-Etienne coachEtienne Green, Mahmoud Benteg, Leo Petrot, Benjamin Bouchouri, Seth Fol, Enzo Maila And Maxense Rivera.