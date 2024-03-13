Mercato – OM: The Zidane clan begs!

Graduated from Journalism School in Paris. Specializing in football, and especially on the transfer window. Fan of PSG and Stade Français.

Close to Zinedine Zidane for many years, Christophe Dugry gives his view on the future of Jean-Louis Gasset, who is in the process of fully succeeding in his interim period at OM. And RMC Sport Consultants Marseille are campaigning more than ever for the appointment of Christophe Galtier next year at the club.

Currently enjoying great successOm With the first record of 5 wins in 5 matches since his appointment, Jean-Louis Gasset Succeeding in his mission. But the former deputy Laurent white was appointed only for an interim period of six months, and according to the revelations of team His adventure with OM should actually end at the end of the season. Christopher Gaultier One of the options under study would be to take the torch.

“We should not keep the gazette”

on waves of RMC Sport , Christophe Dugry He gave his point of view on the question, and considered it The Gazette Despite its very promising start, the torch should actually be passed next summerOm : ” It depends on whether they have the right coach or not. If they have the coach they dream of, obviously Geltier, if they manage to get Geltier for me the question is reversed. I think we should not keep Jean-Louis Gasset. Jean-Louis Gasset has been there for three months. I think it would be a mistake, under the pretense that he succeeded in his three-month mission, to keep him. », says the great friend, world champion of 1998 Zinedine ZidaneWhich is also announced atOm But only in view of the takeover of the club by Saudi Arabia.

Dugri campaign for Galtier