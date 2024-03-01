Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain Reunite for Shakespearean Thriller with Candyman Director

Bernard Rose is at the helm of a new adaptation of the Shakespearean classic starring Jessica Chastain and Al Pacino.

Should Shakespeare One Day Get an Honorary Oscar? His stories have been brought to the big screen so many times it’s surprising. What direct adaptations like Romeo + Juliet And Othello Like Orson Welles or more indirectly West Side Story And lion king, the playwright inspired the entire cultural spectrum. And his writings continue to be reworked, revised and reinvented, and Bernard Rose proves that to us even today.

Director of The chocolate one In fact started a Shakespearean project in which we will find Jessica Chastain and Al Pacino. Both are no strangers to the world of playwrights (Jessica Chastain also made her professional debut in a stage adaptation in 1998. Romeo and Juliet), but here they go Face a room they haven’t visited yet.

Also Read: Romeo + JulietA look back at the best Shakespeare adaptations

No it won’t be Macbeth yet

Farewell Macbeth, long live King Lear

Bernard Rose should really face King Lear. Tells the story of an old king who divides his kingdom to rule over his three daughters, who are deceived about their love and driven into exile. The last adaptation of the play as a TV movie dates back to 2018, but you have to go back to 1987 to find the big screen adaptation of King Lear by Jean-Luc Godard.

According to Bernard Rose, Al Pacino is very involved in the project, as we can read The last line :

“Al and I will create a bold film adaptation of King Lear that will be as accessible, moving and powerful as the play for its first audience. I am delighted that Jessica Chastain is joining us on this adventure. I, and everyone I know, have a devotion to The Godfather, Heat and many of his other films, which Pacino puts into Shakespeare.

Jessica Chastain in Sworn Enemies, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus

He believes that this masterpiece should be “attempted more often” in cinema to “capture the humanity that Shakespeare inscribes and conveys in the characters”. »

Appointed Lear, Rex, The new adaptation should begin filming this summer. Jessica Chastain will apparently play Goneril, the eldest of the three girls while Al Pacino will play the titular Lear. Note that this will be the first collaboration between Pacino and Chastain since then Wild Salome In 2013. In any case, we can’t wait to learn more about this exciting cocktail project. Lear, Rex Apparently, there is no release date yet.