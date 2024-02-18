Social Security Check: How Much 67-Year-Old Beneficiaries Get on Average in 2024 | | Mix

This Social Security Administration (SSA) is responsible for paying retirees, but it’s important to note that the amount varies based on each person’s retirement age, as well as contributions. As is the average payment for those who retire at full retirement age, which is 67.

Social Security is a program of the federal government that is responsible for providing a source of income to a person when they retire and to which they have contributed during certain years of their life. That is, when the employee cannot work for a long time or due to disability. Similarly, this system can provide financial support to your legal dependents after your death.

Currently, there are 66 million retirees, who receive their pension with a 3.2% increase due to the cost of living adjustment (COLA) announced in October 2023. This increase is intended to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security benefits is not eroded. by inflation.

What is the full retirement age?

Full retirement occurs at age 66 or 67, when a person decides to stop working and activate their rights as a pensioner with the Social Security Administration, which will take care of their monthly payments without any reduction. You must have reached 40 credits to be able to collect. The year and month you reach full retirement age depends on the year and month you were born.

How much do people who retire at age 67 earn on average in the United States?

In 2024, retirees at age 67 will receive an average of US$1,907, up $61 from US$1,845 in 2023, according to data from the Social Security Administration.

The maximum payout for 2024 for those retiring at age 66 or 67 is US$3,822, up $195 from 2023, when the cap was US$3,627.

United States Social Security pays out pensions to more than 66 million of its retirees every month (Photo: Paxels)

What are the pay dates for a retiree at age 67 in the United States?

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the payment dates for 2024 for pensioners retiring at age 67 are:

3 days of the month : They pay it Beneficiaries who retired before May 1997.

: They pay it Beneficiaries who retired before May 1997. First group: Second Wednesday of every month for retired workers born between 1st and 10th.

Second Wednesday of every month for retired workers born between 1st and 10th. Second group: Third Wednesday of every month for beneficiaries born between 11th and 20th.

Third Wednesday of every month for beneficiaries born between 11th and 20th. Third group: Fourth Wednesday of every month for those born between the 21st and 31st.

How to file for Social Security?

To access the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) program in the United States, you must meet the following criteria:

Have worked in activities covered by Social Security.

Have the required amount of work credits, which depends on the age the disability began. And two more ways.

How to Apply for SSDI?