USA

Horror in Oregon: Dad gets his daughter’s friends drunk at a sleepover, but his evil plan backfires

Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read

Michael Madden, 57, turned himself in Wednesday after being charged in the August 2023 incident. Reference image

An Oregon father drugged his daughter’s friends with a vegetable shake and then crawled on them as they fell asleep, according to police.

via the New York Post

The 12-year-old girl, one of three, texted her mother for desperate help at 1:45 a.m. after she lost consciousness and begged to be rescued from her home in Lake Oswego, south of Portland.

“Mom, please pick me up and say I have a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I may not answer, but please find me (crying emoji), please, please. Please!!” he wrote, according to police.

Michael Mayden, 57, turned himself in at the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday after a grand jury returned multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an Aug. 26, 2023, sleepover party, police said. Lake Oswego Police.

Police did not speculate on a motive.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Oregon Live, Mayden mixed a mango smoothie with a benzodiazepine, a nervous system depressant, and served the drinks to her daughter’s friends.

Read more at the New York Post

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 29 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

He has predicted US election winners since 1984 and has now revealed who will win in 2024.

4 weeks ago

He withdraws a proposal from the Republican National Committee that would have called for Trump to be announced as the presumptive nominee

January 26, 2024

More rain and flooding await in California: Here’s the weather forecast for the next few days

2 weeks ago

Jealous brother brutally kills Hispanic teenager in New York

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button