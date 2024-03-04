Horror in Oregon: Dad gets his daughter’s friends drunk at a sleepover, but his evil plan backfires

An Oregon father drugged his daughter’s friends with a vegetable shake and then crawled on them as they fell asleep, according to police.

via the New York Post

The 12-year-old girl, one of three, texted her mother for desperate help at 1:45 a.m. after she lost consciousness and begged to be rescued from her home in Lake Oswego, south of Portland.

“Mom, please pick me up and say I have a family emergency. I don’t feel safe. I may not answer, but please find me (crying emoji), please, please. Please!!” he wrote, according to police.

Michael Mayden, 57, turned himself in at the Clackamas County Jail on Wednesday after a grand jury returned multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an Aug. 26, 2023, sleepover party, police said. Lake Oswego Police.

Police did not speculate on a motive.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Oregon Live, Mayden mixed a mango smoothie with a benzodiazepine, a nervous system depressant, and served the drinks to her daughter’s friends.

