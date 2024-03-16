A new treatment that aims to eradicate pancreatic cancer tumors, one of the deadliest diseases

Doctors in the middle of an operation in the operating room (Shutterstock)

He Pancreatic cancer is one of the types most deadly Cancer, mainly because it is usually not detected until it is in an advanced stage. This is because the symptoms are often vague and can be confused with other conditions, such as digestive problems. Some common symptoms include unexplained weight loss, abdominal pain, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), changes in bowel habits, and fatigue.

Risk factors for developing pancreatic cancer include smoking, obesity, diabetes, family history of pancreatic cancer, and certain hereditary conditions. He treatment This depends on many factors for the tumor, such as the stage of the cancer, the patient’s general health and their preferences, although surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy are available. The prognosis for pancreatic cancer varies depending on the stage at which it is diagnosed and the response to treatment, but in general, The five-year survival rate is low.

Now, the Keck Medicine of USC The United States has developed a clinical trial that aims to provide Surgery option For those patients who were deemed unable to undergo surgery because the tumor was inoperable. Therefore, research will focus on investigating whether this type of surgery is accompanied by chemotherapy Safe and effective In people who suffer from localized pancreatic cancer, without metastases.

“These types of tumors typically cannot be safely removed surgically because of the risk of damaging the blood vessels that supply blood to the stomach, liver, and other abdominal organs. However, thanks to recent advances by Keck Medicine surgeons, we believe that patients with locally advanced cancer Candidates for successful surgerywhich can significantly improve outcomes,” Dr. said Steven Grossman, study co-principal investigator and medical oncologist at Keck Medicine.

in SpainClose to an annual event 8,169 cases, is more common in men than women. Globally, approximately 233,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer are diagnosed each year, with a steady increase in incidence since the 1950s. In Europe, this type of cancer is less common in the south of the continent. In Spain, it is estimated that approximately 9,252 new cases of pancreatic cancer were diagnosed in 2020, making it the fourth leading cause of cancer death in the country, with 7,427 deaths due to the disease.

Regarding the statistics of Cancer survival Pancreatitis in Spain, relative rates 5 years is 12%. It is important to keep in mind that these figures vary depending on the stage of the cancer, the patient’s age and general health, as well as the effectiveness of the treatment received. Neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas generally have a more favorable prognosis than other types of pancreatic cancer.