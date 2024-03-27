Arevalo apologizes for the historic femicide case of Isabel Veliz Franco

The Guatemalan government celebrated this Tuesday, March 26, the state’s public amnesty For the family of Maria Isabel Veliz Franco, violently murdered in December 2001 And whose case has been a banner in the fight against feminicide and the search for justice.

President Bernardo Arevalo, who was present at the event in Washington, complied With the order that was given by the judgment of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, who demanded a public apology from the state for the treatment of the victim during the trial.

“I would like to underline the fact that this apology “It is not a forced act, a simple act of obeying a sentence,” The president addressed the victim’s family, including Veliz’s mother, Rosa Franco, and a symbol of the fight to bring the case to justice.

“It is a sincere, honest work; esp Aiming to honor the memory and history of the victims, As their families rise

Demonstrations like these are fundamental to strengthening the culture of human rights in our country,” the President added.

On December 16, 2001, Veliz Franco, age 15, She was last seen leaving work and was found dead two days later. In a vacant lot in Ciudad San Cristóbal, Mexico.

Autopsy confirmed an epidural hematoma, Cranial trauma, cerebral edema and asphyxia syndrome. The victim had multiple wounds on his body.

Amidst the tears of the victims’ relatives, Arevalo asked public officials this Tuesday “Due diligence to fulfill our obligations so human rights “The rights of every person are effectively taken care of and respected without any discrimination.”

Arevalo highlighted Rosa Franco’s efforts over the years to seek justice together with her children. “They have had to leave Guatemala for fear of reprisals To seek justice in a country “co-opted by corruption” carries risks and consequences for anyone.

“That’s why I’m here. We’re here to tell them where Rosa and her family live. We have the utmost respect for your daughter’s story,” Ruler commented. “Because of your story, Mrs. Rosa, Lionel and Jose. I am aware of the neglect you have had to experience from the state,” he admitted.

Fight against power

In a speech preceding the president’s words, Franco, who attended the event with his two children, elaborated The obstacles he faced in his fight against the judiciary in Guatemala.

Public apology “doesn’t bring my daughter back to life” But if he respects and honors him, The mother of the murdered girl said.

Franco studied law and wrote a thesis on femicide Based on his daughter’s case in Guatemala.

“The Guatemalan state owes it to women to confront the discrimination and violence to which they are subjected.” declared Mata, who clearly asked President Arevalo to take steps to ensure that all the recommendations of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) are followed.

“I’m tired, it’s a long way And I don’t know if God will give me another 20 years,” he added.

After more than a decade of fighting for justice on the part of his mother, and with the support of organizations defending human rights, the Inter-American Court Issued a historic ruling against the State of Guatemala For not protecting the rights of Maria Isabel Veliz.

After this verdict, the authorities reopened the case and the man responsible for the murder, Gustavo Adolfo Bolanos, He was finally sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2021, nearly 20 years after the murder.

Along with the verdict, the court also issued an order to the state To perform a public apology, Which was supposed to be held in one year and it was not completed by the previous governments of the country.

Guatemala Currently, The second Latin American country with the highest number of femicides in the region, with 601 murders of women Registered in 2023 according to data from Mutual Support Group (GAM).

*With information from EFE.