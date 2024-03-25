Social Network X sees its complaint against the association rejected by American courts

An American court dismissed the social network’s complaint on Monday, March 25.

X had previously filed a complaint against Twitter, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which has an antenna in the United States, accusing it of conducting an unjustified smear campaign against the social network. Elon Musk’s company has also accused CCDH of obtaining X-related data without authorization.

Since Mr Musk’s takeover of Twitter, the CCDH has published several studies criticizing the platform’s management. The association claims that some accounts spreading anti-LGBT messages have generated millions of dollars in advertising on the social network.

Also Read: Twitter sues NGO fighting hate speech

For a court in California, it is clear that the action was initiated “to punish” Association due to the publication of critical studies of its social networks, and perhaps to prohibit others from doing so. “X Corp. (Name of company that owns X) More concerned about the content of CCDH’s speech than its data collection methods”The court said in its decision.

“Historical Decision” for Researchers

“We hope this historic decision will encourage public interest researchers everywhere to continue and scale up their important work to hold social media companies accountable.”Imran Ahmed, founding boss of CCDH, disclosed in a press release.

According to researchers at Disinformation, the presence of false and racist content on X has increased significantly since Elon Musk took over the platform in October 2022. Since that date, the billionaire has fired thousands of employees from the company, reduced moderation teams and reinstated many accounts. Kicked off the platform.

Also Read: Articles are reserved for our subscribers The investigation against X, a key credibility test for European regulation of social networks

Faced with this increase in questionable content, X has faced a flight from advertisers, and Elon Musk has so far failed to build a solid enough base of paying subscribers to compensate for this lost revenue.

