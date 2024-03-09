Where to build a new hospital? The prefect calls his “choice”.

“The final choice will be made by the hospital, i.e. the Minister of Health, taking into account the local reflection led by me, in close collaboration with the relevant elected officials. ARS will liaise with the Minister and so will I. This selection must be made in March-April to allow the file to be sent to the National Health Investment Council for the month of June. »

Decision on 12 April

Will the hospital be rebuilt (about 70,000 m²) on the Quatre Chevaliers site, in Périgny, DBMA-Aytré Métal (Cottes-Mailles) or Varaize, planned area for the expansion of the Belle Aire zone in Aytré, which are three. Running sites? Decision on 12 April.

“Subject to a more in-depth analysis of the various files,” suggests the prefect, “I admit that going to artificial land is my choice in terms of the objectives assigned to me, especially by the climate and resilience law. We are talking about preserving the agricultural model, so If we can avoid using agricultural land to build public facilities…”

Ellen Babud

What is excluded, in fact, is the site of the Variez cultivated today and yet chosen by the mayor of Aytre. On February 7, Tony Loisel took advantage of the public meeting to say: “We want to target Varese. The DBMA site, at Cottes Mailles, will amount to building a city hospital similar to the existing one in La Rochelle. However, this is not our wish. Remember that it is a local hospital that will be built and Waraiz has 30 hectares, while the hospital needs 12 hectares. »

For me and I have said, the Quatre-Chevalier site is not suitable for a hospital. I see it as a point of extreme caution

At Perigny, Marie Ligonier is not thrilled either. The mayor expresses a “more than reserved opinion” on the advisability of building in Quatre-Chevaliers. As for the traffic that will be generated by the organization, first of all, “while the current traffic is already a black spot and we are looking for solutions with the department…” But at what cost? Additionally, “What are we going to do with businesses?” Transfer them? So should their development projects be stopped? » In short, “For me and I have said, that place is not suitable in its state to accommodate a hospital. I see this as a point of extreme caution. »