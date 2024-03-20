MaPrimeRénov: The government backs down and in the end, nothing changes

Under pressure from the building sector in crisis, the heavy but efficient renovation of MaPrimeRénov was postponed. After all, nothing changes.

The government has decided between economic reason and environmental progress. He reviewed the ambitions of MaPrimeRénov to support the activity of building craftsmen weakened by the real estate crisis and the decline of the construction market. Explanations.

Where are we?

On January 1, the government went all out on MaPrimeRénov: except for heat pumps, solar heating or solar water heaters, it was the end of the policy to support “monogests” such as replacing your windows or insulating your windows.

Financial support was now provided for “large-scale” renovations involving at least two work stations and allowing at least two DPE (Energy Performance Diagnosis) class skips. Support for thermal strainers (Class F or G) was increased by 10%. Even the government seemed to accept the absurdity of installing heat pumps in these poorly insulated houses, with aid being conditional on DPE.

Thirty five! After two months, the counters are reset to zero. Forget everything we told you. In 2024, nothing will change, the system will remain as it is. We return to 2023 with a complete list of monogestures that made it a success.

what happened ?

“Global innovation is better than a single gesture but a single gesture is better than no innovation. » This truism was made by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Bechu, on March 9, the day after the final meeting with building representatives (CAPAB and FFB). For several months, these two professional organizations have been fighting against the reform of the system that until then allowed to limit losses in the face of the sluggishness of the construction market. They won their case across the board, arguing that MaPrimeRénov had “suspended” the new formula, “through its complexity and its high cost to the individual”, on construction sites.

Incidentally, the government jumped at the chance to scale back: the budget was initially supposed to increase by 1.6 billion in 2024, bringing total aid to 5 billion. This increase will eventually amount to only 600 million. “We have noticed that the envelope consumption is several million euros. And the first figures for 2024 are not enough,” explains Housing Minister Guillaume Kasbarian.

Stop or still?

For environmental and housing associations, it’s a cold shower. The pill is hard to swallow. “It’s the anatomy of collapse,” sums up Daniel Dubreuil, coordinator of the civil society collective “Renovons.” About twenty artists, including Secours Catholique, France Nature Environment, Abbe-Pierre Foundation, UFC Quay Choisier, have signed a column in Le Monde, where they are concerned about the government’s “stop and go”.

“We were not even given a chance to implement the reforms we co-created with the Bourne government. We are disappointed with the confusing pace and violence. We were completely excluded from the discussion,” continues Daniel Dubreuil. “The only thing the government has kept is the idea of ​​a renov guide” to set up and monitor the file, an associate also protects against potential fraud. But its liability is limited to the highest subsidy, effectively excluding those who are single-minded, again following the wishes of CAPAB and FFB who want to “return to work quickly”.

“The question is how long the break will last. Or if we firmly bury the reformation, explains Daniel Dubreuil. As it stands, we really have the impression that the choices have been made in favor of the heat pump industry, which has enormous stock to sell, to the detriment of the good health of the buildings and the comfort of life of the occupants. In 2024 we are going to have a bad year because with all these changes, people are lost. And what will happen to us in 2025? »

Nathalie Van Praagh