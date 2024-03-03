Justin Bieber: His sister-in-law Alia Baldwin arrested by police, the motive is surprising

The Bieber-Baldwin family celebrated Justin Bieber’s 30th birthday this Friday, March 1, but less joyous news is sure to come. came to rock the festivities. If the singer was having a good time with his wife, Hailey Bieber, recently had a member of his family Problems with law enforcement American and was charged assault and battery. On Saturday, February 24, Hailey Bieber’s sister Aaliyah Baldwin Aron was arrested by the police for a strange reason. While partying at a bar, the 31-year-old actress reportedly started fighting with security members. And to top it all off, the girl allegedly dumped them Sanitary protection is used to take revenge.

So all the customers of Club Elan in Savannah, Georgia witnessed this scene. According to Police report received by the media people, Justin Bieber’s sister-in-law allegedly tried to sneak into an employee’s bathroom. Alia Baldwin after two bouncers show her the way to a public restroom “would have been aggressive”. Before being ejected, the influencer will also haveHair pulled and kicked In the custody of two security members. According to reports, the creator’s elder sister Red skin Then must have used the toilet “Throwing and Changing Your Tampon” before throwing the latter at one of the bartenders. While she initially denied the allegations, Alia Baldwin has finally fully accepted the facts Advocacy of self-defense.

A total fan of Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin managed to get him in her pocket one day. When he was alive A turbulent love story With Selena Gomez, for six years, the Canadian singer finally tried his luck with a niece By Alec Baldwin. Despite the rumors that put the couple in danger, Justin Bieber revealed on his Instagram account: “Haley is logical and structured, which is what I need. Now I have someone to spend the rest of my life with. It is very beneficial for my mental health, my heart and my soul. » The vanguard pushed forward At only 13 years old, Justin Bieber copes with fragile mental health and increasing suicidal thoughts. Married since 2018, Hailey and Justin Bieber are now totally in love. Today, the couple also says they are ready for her first child. Indeed, when Justin announced that he was ready to become a father in 2021, the model confirmed his words during an interview. WJS Magazine 2022 indicates that they will try to have a child “In the next two years”. We are here!

