People in Paris for ready-to-wear fashion week

Until Tuesday March 5, all the lenses of fashion photographers are focused on Moody for the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024-2025 collection. Like every year, this year too, people from all over the world come to parade in Paris dressed in extravagant costumes. We met Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Pharrell Williams, Eva Green, Natalie Portman and… Teddy Reiner. And in many more pictures.

Jennifer Lawrence arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. – Scott A Gerfitt/AP/Cipa We kick off the week with Jennifer Lawrence arriving all smiles for the Christian Dior fashion show.

Natalie Portman arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. – JM Heidrick/Cipa Another international star Natalie Portman has also been invited to the party.

Deva Cassel arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Paris. – JM Heidrick/Cipa Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, now overshadows her iconic parents.

Nadia Terezkiewicz arrives for Christian Dior’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection presented on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 in Paris. – JM Heidrick/Cipa French actress Nadia Terezkiewicz.

Kate Moss presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA Kate Moss arrives at the Saint Laurent fashion show.

Leila Moss presents the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA With his daughter Lila Moss. There really is some air!

Vasily Schneider attends the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA And another of the Schneider siblings! This is Vasili .

Charlotte Rampling presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA Charlotte Rampling, always so classy!

Lily Collins presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA “Emily” Lily Collins is in Paris!

Zoë Kravitz presents at the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA We continue with the daughters of… Here’s Zoë Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter.

Alice Ettel and Charlotte Gainsbourg attend the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA Alice Ettel, daughter of Yvan Ettel and Charlotte Gainsbourg, with her mother.

Monica Bellucci and Olivia Wilde Eva attend the Saint Laurent Women’s Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024 in Paris. – Laurent VU/SIPA After daughter Deva Cassel, here’s mom Monica Bellucci, who’s looking forward to the Saint Laurent fashion show with Olivia Wilde. An exhibit titled “Yves Saint Laurent: Transparencies.” Strength of Materials »Scheduled until August 25 at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. We understand why.

Angel at the Courage Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Paris France, February 28, 2024. — JM Heidrick/Cipa And it makes singer Angel very happy with her new haircut!

Finnegan Oldfield at the Undercover Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, February 28, 2024. — Laurent Benhamou/Sipa Comedian Finnegan Oldfield.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Acne Studio Fall Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2024 in Paris. – Victor Aubrey/SIPA And we got Emily Ratajkowski! He takes a selfie with the audience at the Acne Studios fashion show.

Marco Asensio and Acharaf Hakimi attend the Casablanca fashion show as part of Women’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 28, 2024 in Paris France. — JM Heidrick/Cipa Two PSG footballers: Marco Asensio and Acharaf Hakimi.

Lola Le Lane – Outside arrivals at the Rabanne fashion show as part of Women’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 29, 2024 in Paris, France. — JM Heidrick/Cipa At Rabanne, we meet Lola Le Lane, actress, singer, musician, writer… all of it.

Barbara Palvin – Outside arrivals at the Rabanne show as part of Paris Fashion Week, Women’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Paris France, February 29, 2024. — JM Heidrick/Cipa Barbara Palvin, Hungarian model.

Aya Nakamura – Outside arrivals at the Schiaparelli show as part of Paris Women’s Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 in Paris France, February 29, 2024. — JM Heidrick/Cipa To sing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games or not? One thing for sure is that Aya Nakamura is definitely present at Fashion Week!

Emilia Clarke and Meg Ryan attend the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. – Laurent VU/SIPA Emilia Clarke and Meg Ryan arrive for the Lowe Fashion Show.

Catherine Deneuve at the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. – Laurent VU/SIPA Like Catherine Deneuve, in great shape!

Victoria Beckham leaves her hotel in Paris, France on March 1, 2024. – Victor Aubrey/SIPA On the other hand, Victoria Beckham is a little less in shape.

David Beckham, Harper Beckham and Cruz Beckham leave their hotel in Paris, France on March 1, 2024 – Victor Aubrey/SIPA But the whole family is comforted to be with you!

Brooke Candy – Outerwear arrives at the Vivienne Westwood show as part of Paris Fashion Week Ready-To-Wear Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on March 2, 2024 in Paris, France. — JM Heidrick/Cipa Brooke Candy, always on top!

Eva Green attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. – Laurent VU/SIPA

Pharrell Williams attends the Loewe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2024 in Paris, France. – Laurent VU/SIPA Well… hello to you too Pharrell Williams!

Marcia Cross on the catwalk at the Vetements Fall Winter 2024 show, Paris Fashion Week, France, March 1, 2024. — Shutterstock/SIPA Oh the nice surprise of the actress Desperate HousewivesMarcia Cross, who parades for the Vetements brand!

Kim Kardashian, Balenciaga Fashion Show, Outer Arrivals, Fall Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. — Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock/Sipa Kim Kardashian attracts all the photographers as she arrives at the Balenciaga fashion show.

Damso at the Balenciaga show, Outerwear, Fall Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. — Laurent VU/SIPA Damsoo, beardless and all dressed in leather!

Isabelle Huppert at the Balenciaga show, Outerwear, Fall Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. — Laurent VU/SIPA Just like Isabelle Huppert (leather, not beard)!

Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus at the Balenciaga show, Outerwear, Fall Winter 2024, Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2024. — Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock/Sipa We end up with Kanye West and Teddy Riner and his partner in the mix Matrix…