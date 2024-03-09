People in Paris for ready-to-wear fashion week
Until Tuesday March 5, all the lenses of fashion photographers are focused on Moody for the Ready-to-Wear Fashion Week Fall Winter 2024-2025 collection. Like every year, this year too, people from all over the world come to parade in Paris dressed in extravagant costumes. We met Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lawrence, Pharrell Williams, Eva Green, Natalie Portman and… Teddy Reiner. And in many more pictures.
-
We kick off the week with Jennifer Lawrence arriving all smiles for the Christian Dior fashion show.
-
Another international star Natalie Portman has also been invited to the party.
-
Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, now overshadows her iconic parents.
-
French actress Nadia Terezkiewicz.
-
Kate Moss arrives at the Saint Laurent fashion show.
-
With his daughter Lila Moss. There really is some air!
-
And another of the Schneider siblings! This is Vasili.
-
Charlotte Rampling, always so classy!
-
“Emily” Lily Collins is in Paris!
-
We continue with the daughters of… Here’s Zoë Kravitz, Lenny’s daughter.
-
Alice Ettel, daughter of Yvan Ettel and Charlotte Gainsbourg, with her mother.
-
After daughter Deva Cassel, here’s mom Monica Bellucci, who’s looking forward to the Saint Laurent fashion show with Olivia Wilde. An exhibit titled “Yves Saint Laurent: Transparencies.” Strength of Materials »Scheduled until August 25 at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum. We understand why.
-
And it makes singer Angel very happy with her new haircut!
-
Comedian Finnegan Oldfield.
-
And we got Emily Ratajkowski! He takes a selfie with the audience at the Acne Studios fashion show.
-
Two PSG footballers: Marco Asensio and Acharaf Hakimi.
-
At Rabanne, we meet Lola Le Lane, actress, singer, musician, writer… all of it.
-
Barbara Palvin, Hungarian model.
-
To sing at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games or not? One thing for sure is that Aya Nakamura is definitely present at Fashion Week!
-
Emilia Clarke and Meg Ryan arrive for the Lowe Fashion Show.
-
Like Catherine Deneuve, in great shape!
-
On the other hand, Victoria Beckham is a little less in shape.
-
But the whole family is comforted to be with you!
-
Brooke Candy, always on top!
-
-
Well… hello to you too Pharrell Williams!
-
Oh the nice surprise of the actress Desperate HousewivesMarcia Cross, who parades for the Vetements brand!
-
Kim Kardashian attracts all the photographers as she arrives at the Balenciaga fashion show.
-
Damsoo, beardless and all dressed in leather!
-
Just like Isabelle Huppert (leather, not beard)!
-
We end up with Kanye West and Teddy Riner and his partner in the mix Matrix…