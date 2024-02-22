Entertainment

Sneakers: 4 Pairs Rihanna Never Takes Off

What do sneakers do? Rihanna Won’t you go? Throughout its appearance, it makes and breaks trends. Barbadian singer, actress, businesswoman and now mother of two, Rihanna Sometimes creative hats are also worn, especially with puma. For the very first time in 2015, the Barbadian singer injected his style into the German instrument manufacturer’s essentials. After 8 years, she is betting on relaunching her iconic Puma Creeper iConceived, created and named by RihannaHimself, modified and improved for the occasion.

What sneakers does Rihanna wear every day?

Les Salomon x MM6 Maison Margiela

February 12, 2023, Rihanna He lit up the Super Bowl halftime with an electric performance in a jumpsuit Lowe’s. On his feet, a pair of sneakers Solomon In a pink and red color palette, co-created with MM6 Maison Margiela. A model is always available, to treat you without further delay.

4 pairs of sneakers Rihanna never takes off

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon – Sneakers

Jordan x FACETASM

On the streets of New York in February 2020, Rihanna Appeared wearing a fluffy hat Emma Brewin And shod with a pair JordanReviewed and revised by the Japanese label FACETASM. Or a pair of turquoise sneakers, Swoosh and the logo Jumpman signatures

