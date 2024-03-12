Kate Beckinsale reveals that she has been hospitalized Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized.

The 50-year-old actress took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her hospital room and wish her own mother a happy Mother’s Day.

Along with a collection of photos from her hospital room, Kate – who is the only child of actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Law – wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day to my incredible mum this past week.”

Kate – who can be seen looking exhausted and teary-eyed in behind-the-scenes snaps – also thanked her mum for supporting her through her own ups and downs in life.

In her Instagram post, Kate added: “And (thank you) for taking care of our dogs when we can’t, and for leading us to remember the happy things when we can’t. And sitting with us when we’re sick. .

“.Thank you for loving us, for those who do, and for the wonderful, kind Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. She is so inspiring and beautiful. Happy all, Mama. Your fight for joy is welcome even though tears are welcome. Experience seeing a warrior up close. I love you x (sic)”

Kate has not disclosed the reason for her hospitalization.

However, in January, she took to social media to announce the passing of her stepfather Roy Battersby.

Kate wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: “It is with great sadness that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the recent death of film and television director Roy Battersby after a short illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024.” in Los Angeles surrounded by family aged 87. Cremation to follow in London, details to follow.”