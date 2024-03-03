Martinican comedian Thierry Adele presents his new show “Me Maven Me Vu”.

Martinican actor and comedian Thierry Adele presents his new show “Me Mwen Me Vu” on the Grand Corbett stage this Sunday March 3 at 5pm. For the occasion, the comedian looks back on his long career.

Thierry Adele is a well-known figure on the West Indian comedy scene. For more than 30 years, the actor and comedian has skillfully moved from character to character, delighting audiences with his own unique sense of humor.

Thierry Adele discovered a talent for humor at a very young age.

From childhood, I don’t know if it was tender, I was interested in it. With my friends we told each other small jokes and I made them laugh and also in school.

Moreover, his friends nicknamed him “EPADE” which means, State-Certified Sorn Public Annoir.

Thierry Adele’s career began nearly thirty years ago. “LThese women’s e doorlis”, “Gwo pwel”, “Les Makoums”, the Martinican comic has a string of successes.

It started with meetings at the Regina Regional Drama Center and from there the adventure began. (…) I had the chance to meet Jocelyn Regina after doing this Bankoulélé show that made headlines in Martinique. It was a weekend meeting like Dallas on our scale. And that’s where it all started. It has been over thirty years.

Thierry Adele admitted that everyday life is not funny.

I’m a bit quiet on a daily basis, I like to humor others. I like to laugh. I know how to differentiate between an artist, a comedian and the person I am.

Throughout her career, Thierry Adele has played many characters. When asked which one he likes the most, he replies that he doesn’t have one.

I love all the characters. I am an artist. I know how to play the role of men, women, infants, children, old people, “old women” as they say in Martinican languages. I love playing them because I grew up with older people.

Because for his shows, Thierry Adele is inspired by his surroundings.

I am inspired by social facts. I talk about everything on my show. I can talk about politics, I talk about the current situation, I talk about the youth. I talk a little about what we see and everything is laughed at because I tell myself that people should laugh at themselves. (…) Life is a great drama.

Thierry Adele invites people to attend his new show full of humor, which he sees as therapy.

Kasav’ said “Zouk La Sé Sèl Médikaman Nou Ni”, so I say zouk sé sèl vaksi nou ni. So they come to be vaccinated and we can take as many doses as we want.(…) For me, a comedian never does the same show twice. Even ten minutes before the scene, if you find something, you put it in. And that’s what I love about humor, you can improvise. We are comfortable. And every time Jocelyn Regina writes for me, she leaves me open. I am like a fish in water on stage.

In a career spanning 30 years, Thierry Adelle has seen many young talents emerge. Like a mentor he encourages them.

There are a lot of young people who are starting out and I tell them to go for it honestly. You don’t need to be afraid. It pays to work. That means learn and direct your lessons. There is no other solution. Currency is sweat, you have to sweat.

If you need a good dose of humor, get your tickets to Thierry Adele’s new show, “Mi mwen mi wou”, which will be performed on the Grand Corbett Stage this Sunday, March 3 at 5pm.