Attention PlayStation 5 owners, don’t make this fatal mistake!

Hello gamers! Today, we’re going to talk about some tips to improve your experience on PlayStation 5, because there are always little details that we don’t necessarily think about.

Our PlayStation 5s are precious jewels, so they must be protected at all costs – which is why it’s best to avoid mistakes that cause unnecessary wear and tear. But what other mistakes are you making that are holding you back instead of helping you?

The most common is to disable automatic updates. We know installing updates isn’t always pleasant — my Mac can attest to that — but trust me, it’s worth it to enable automatic updates. Especially since, in rest mode, the PS5 will continue to install them without disturbing you.

In fact, there’s really no good reason to turn this setting off, but you’d be surprised how many players do. When you need to install updates like huge patches for Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s best to let them install automatically in the background, without thinking about it for a second.

Another quality of life improvement that you can take full advantage of comes from the recent major update, which is designed to make the game easier. At least when it comes to accessing your account. Personally, I always forget my passwords, but with this update you won’t have to worry about that anymore.

Knowing all these ways to improve your experience will not only make gaming more enjoyable, but will also soften the blow that PlayStation Plus is about to take this April. We know there are still plenty of amazing games available, but if these speculations are true, April is going to be a sad month for subscribers.

Be sure to hear our final verdict on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth before you go. See you soon for new gaming adventures!