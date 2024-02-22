If Biden Calls Vladimir Putin “Son of a Dog,” Kremlin Furious – Liberation

The American president called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a “son of a bitch” on Wednesday, February 21, after describing him as a “butcher” or “butcher” in the past. Putin is sarcastic about comments he considers “barbaric”.

Very undiplomatic language. Joe Biden on Wednesday, February 21, called Russian President Vladimir Putin “son of a dogDuring a meeting in San Francisco (California) with Democratic Party donors (we’ll let you choose the translation from “crazy bastard” to the more literal “son of a bitch” chosen by AFP), he also lashed out at his rival, Donald Trump. .Politeness, all the same: Joe Biden didn’t mean it literally “son of a bitch” But used the three letters “SOB”, which leaves some ambiguity as to their interpretation.

“The existential threat is climate change. It really is SOB What with Putin and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear war, but the existential threat to humanity is climate change.During a brief speech attended by a small group of reporters, the 81-year-old Democratic president launched the candidate for a second term.

“Hollywood Cowboy” for Dmitry Peskov.

The publication did not fail to provoke a reaction in Moscow. “It is very embarrassing for the United States. If the president of such a country uses such a lexicon, it is necessarily embarrassing.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced this Thursday, February 22, in a video broadcast by a journalist from Russian public television. “Such rude statements are not capable of harming the leader of another state, let alone President Putin.”He said more reproachfully “Hollywood cowboy-style behavior”. it is “Rude yes”Vladimir Putin later responded to a Russian television reporter, before adding that Joe Biden “Don’t tell me, ‘Volodya (Russian short for Vladimir, editor’s note), well done, thank you, you helped me a lot'”.

The American president has already, in the past, treated his Russian counterpart “butcher” And no “War Criminal”. He promised to announce the sanctions on Friday “main” Against Russia in response to the death of Alexei Navalny.

He also attacked former President Donald Trump, who will likely be his opponent in November, and his reaction to the death in prison of Alexei Navalny. Republicans likened his problems with American justice to political persecution and compared his fate to that of the Russian opposition. “If I had said something like that in front of you 10 or 15 years ago, you all would have thought I was being forced into internment.”Joe Biden said.

Update: With Putin’s reaction at 5:26 p.m.