US and UK launch new attacks against Houthis in Yemen

New air strikes. The United States and the United Kingdom conducted strikes targeting 18 Houthi targets in eight separate locations in Yemen in response to an attack by the rebels against ships in the Red Sea on Saturday, February 24, the Pentagon announced. AFP reporters in Yemen’s capital Sanaa heard loud explosions on Saturday.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels, “There will be consequences” Regarding their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the United States Defense Secretary warned on Saturday, shortly after the announcement of the strike. “The United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to protect human life and free trade.”The Pentagon chief added.

Six countries in support

on social networks “Fourth Series of Certain Strikes” British against the Houthis in Yemen. They were conducted with other countries that provided support for the operation: Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, according to a joint press release. In addition to joint operations with the United Kingdom, the United States has conducted unilateral strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen and shot down dozens of missiles and drones in the Red Sea.