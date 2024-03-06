According to the American press, Trump’s only opponent, Nikki Haley, will end her campaign

After her defeat in her stronghold of South Carolina, the former United States ambassador to the UN should officially end her campaign this afternoon.

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley is preparing to end her campaign for the Republican nomination, leaving former President Donald Trump alone in the race for the presidency in November. The Wall Street Journal And CNN. According to a major American business daily, Charleston (Southeast), the capital of South Carolina state, where she was governor, is expected to announce her decision in a speech around 3pm GMT on Wednesday.

Former President Trump (2017-2021), a candidate in November’s election, won almost all states – 14 of 15 – at stake during the big election day on Tuesday. Among them are California, North Carolina, Texas and Alaska. Surrounded by his supporters gathered at his luxury Florida residence, Donald Trump greeted “A Wonderful Evening, A Wonderful Day”. He didn’t mention Nikki Haley once, devoting all of his attacks to her potential presidential rival, Joe Biden. However, fifty-year-old Donald Trump, 77, missed out on a grand slam by winning Vermont, a sparsely populated state bordering Canada.