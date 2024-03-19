Rod Stewart slams Ed Sheeran

He doesn’t mince his words.

Rod Stewart didn’t hide his feelings when asked about Ed Sheeran by journalist Max Candix. Time. The question was which artists could last over time. When Ed Sheeran’s name came up in conversation, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” Really got carried away when explaining: “No, not Ed. I don’t know any of his songs. More redhead bullshit.”

The 79-year-old singer continued the interview, this time mentioning the name George Ezra, another British artist who significantly introduced the title “Budapest” in 2014. “I think he writes some really great songs. He will still be here for a while.”underlined Rod Stewart.

Finally, he talks about the difference between today’s artists and the artists of the 60s: “At that time, we were brave enough to venture into the music industry. We didn’t know where it would take us, but the record companies were different. They were giving you your chance. The guys I started with, the Stones or Elton, we all did it because we loved the musicHe accepts. Money and fame were not the motivation, we had a crazy ambition to sing. what has changed Today it’s more ‘come on, let’s do music. I can’t play well but maybe I’ll be rich’. Fame comes first. All young people want to be famous.