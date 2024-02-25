Blues dominates Australia in Vancouver, first try for Antoine Dupont
For Antoine Dupont’s first start with the French rugby sevens team, the Blues won against Australia (31-5) this Saturday evening during the third and final group match at the Vancouver tournament. Jerome Derrett’s men secured their third victory in as many matches, following successes against the United States (24-12) and Samoa (40-7) last night, before their quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday night. Sunday (4:28 am).
Three out of three for the Blues
The Blues had already qualified after these early victories, so Derrett rotated his team for this third and final group match, thus giving DuPont, who had entered only three minutes in the first two matches, the possibility to perform more. He didn’t waste this opportunity: he activated the defense by getting the ball back on the ground (2nd) before finding his winger Aaron Grandidier Nakanang with a clever jump pass at the first blue try. In his lane, the winger found Ryan Rabudge inside (7-0, 5th) to take the lead. In the final minutes before the break, another fine move between Dupont and William Iraguha created a gap that sent Grandidier Nakanang into the test (12-0, 7th).
Returning from the break, the world’s best player of 2021 gave himself another treat to offer the first try with the French team at 7 and extend the gap a little more (17-0, 8th). DuPont ended his day’s performance by running into a counter-ruck, in his 22 two minutes later. The French then went for a fourth attempt on the 100-meter counter, which was finished by Esteban Capilla. Jordan Safo increased the score before the siren (31-5, 15th) while Henry Palmer saved the Australian side’s honor in the meantime.