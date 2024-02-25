Blues dominates Australia in Vancouver, first try for Antoine Dupont

Three out of three for the Blues

The Blues had already qualified after these early victories, so Derrett rotated his team for this third and final group match, thus giving DuPont, who had entered only three minutes in the first two matches, the possibility to perform more. He didn’t waste this opportunity: he activated the defense by getting the ball back on the ground (2nd) before finding his winger Aaron Grandidier Nakanang with a clever jump pass at the first blue try. In his lane, the winger found Ryan Rabudge inside (7-0, 5th) to take the lead. In the final minutes before the break, another fine move between Dupont and William Iraguha created a gap that sent Grandidier Nakanang into the test (12-0, 7th).